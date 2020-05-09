STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More trains leave for northern states

A common theme running throughout the exodus was that of migrant labourers going back home lock, stock and barrel, determined never to return.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Second special train from Katpadi railway station in Vellore carrying 1,131 passengers to Ranchi in Jharkhand began its journey on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE/COIMBATORE: The second special train carrying those stranded in Vellore departed from Katpadi railway junction here on Friday night. “The second special train left Katpadi railway junction at 8 pm. The locomotive carried a total of 1,131 persons in 24 coaches,” a senior officer said.

Top officials, including Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar visited the junction to see off the travellers. The passengers were an excited lot as they finally boarded the train to home after being stuck here for about two months. Vellore district administration arranged them food and water.

“I brought my sister for treatment at CMC Hospital. We reached here on March 18. Now it is about two months since we have been stranded here,” said Bijandra from Jharkhand. The 33-year-old man said he could manage their stay here thanks to the support of district authorities. “As per the instructions of the authorities, we paid only 50 per cent of room rent. The lodge, where we were staying, arranged us food free of cost,” he stated.

Train to Bihar

Relief was writ on the faces of the first batch of migrant labourers from Bihar, departing for their native places on a special train from Coimbatore on Friday night. Around 1,140 Bihar migrant labourers based out of Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Perur, and Coimbatore-South taluks were ferried in buses to Coimbatore Railway Station after being provided food by the Revenue Department.

At the station, the Health Department screened each labourer with thermal scanners to detect their body temperature. Later, their baggage was disinfected. The Health Department did not isolate anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Speaking with media persons, Collector K Rajamani said that Friday’s schedule was phase-one of the mega repatriation of Bihar immigrants; those having registered on the State government’s portal (www.nonresidenttamil.org) shall be sent in another special train on Saturday morning.

A common theme running throughout the exodus was that of migrant labourers going back home lock, stock and barrel, determined never to return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vellore Migrant Workers
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp