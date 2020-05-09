STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTK leader Seeman booked for alleged hate speech during anti-CAA protests

The speech took place during a protest organized by Islamic organizations at Coimbatore on February 22

Seeman, Naam Tamilar katchi, NTK

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman for his alleged provocative speech during an Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest organized by Islamic organizations at Coimbatore on February 22.

According to police, the protest held at a ground near Aathupalam junction falls under Kuniyamuthur police limit. Seeman had allegedly delivered a defamatory speech against the implementation of those acts.

Based on a complaint received from sub-inspector Ganesh Kumar, Kuniyamuthur police booked a case against Seeman under sections 124 (A), 153 (A) 1 (a) of IPC on Friday. Further investigation is on.

Seeman Anti-CAA protests
