STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Special train for migrant workers leaves from Coimbatore, to reach Bihar on Sunday

The migrants from Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam shall be arranged special trains in the coming days, said the District collector.

Published: 09th May 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar-bound special train for migrant workers departed from Coimbatore Railway Station on Friday night. (Photo | EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The relief was palpable as the Bihar-bound special train for migrant workers departed from Coimbatore Railway Station on Friday night.

From youngsters to the old and families, everyone was seen with a gleaming smile as they set to return to their native after COVID-19 pandemic claimed their jobs here. Around 1,140 Bihar migrants from Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Perur, and Coimbatore-South taluks were ferried in buses to Coimbatore Railway Station after being provided food by the revenue department.

At the station, the health department staff screened the migrants one-by-one using a thermal scanner and disinfected their luggage.

Speaking to media persons, District Collector K Rajamani said Friday's schedule was phase-one and the remaining Bihari migrants who have registered in the state government's portal (www.nonresidenttamil.org) shall be sent in another special train on Saturday morning.

The migrants from Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam shall be arranged special trains in the coming days, said the collector.

'Never again'

Sachin Kumar, 22, of Samasthapur in Bihar said he worked as a sales boy in a renowned textile showroom here for a monthly payment of  Rs 10,000 until the lockdown. He said he has no plans of coming back to Coimbatore.

Likewise, Abhimanyu, 23, of Bapudham said he slept on the streets for a few days after his owner threw him out of the shop when they went out of business. "I was working as a headload worker near Ukkadam. The business was dull due to lockdown. So, my owner told me to leave. Sadly, my wallet with RS 4,500 had gone missing. After that, I slept on the streets, ate food donated by non-profits," he said.

24-year-old Manoj Kumar 24 of Gopalganj district said he was earning Rs 700 a day for toiling hard in a tailoring shop here. "My boss asked me to leave," he said in a depressed tone.

No food
A few migrants who were waiting in the queue to board the train alleged they did not receive the food packets from the revenue department. They claimed they are hungry, and clueless whether or not they would receive food on the train.

With news on migrants returning home on a special train on Friday did the rounds, a number of expatriates flocked near the railway station. However, they were asked to return back until further intimation.

According to the officials, the special train is expected to reach Saharsa, a city in Bihar by Sunday evening. There the migrants would be again screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they will be allowed to move to respective natives, the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Bihar Coimbatore Migrant Workers Migrant labourers
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp