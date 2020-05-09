Tea vendors forced to sell face masks for a living

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A few tea stalls opened for business on Thursday with a key item missing - tea. With no income whatsoever and losses mounting every day, the stall owners have thought it better to sell items like biscuits, carbonated drinks and masks in a desperate attempt to stay afloat.

While relaxations have been made for a few businesses, tea stalls have not benefitted as by nature they attract large crowds. However, after being closed for a month due to the lockdown, some tea stalls opened in Tiruchy city but with no hot beverages on offer,. “This looked like the only way we could earn some money for now. Although there are few customers and the profit margin is very less, this is the only way we can feed ourselves without taking any more loans.

Instead of selling hot beverages, we have shifted to selling essential commodities like biscuits, masks and some sanitary items,” said a tea stall owner on Thennur High Road.

The shop owners said they would willingly got back to selling tea and coffee and are ready to make any changes as stipulated by the district administration.

“If the district administration wants us to function with restrictions, we are ready. They could bring some kind of a restriction like using only cardboard cups or only serving to customers who wear masks. They have not made any announcements and their staying silent on our livelihood is disheartening,” said the tea stall owner.

A section of tea stall owners is seeking some sort of assistance from the government. “After a gap of 30-odd days, at least standalone shops were allowed to open this week. But what about us? Even now we are not allowed to function or earn money to support our families. Taking this into consideration, we need to be provided with some sort of assistance,” said a shop owner in Woraiyur.

‘Open tea stalls’

Some sort of relaxation has been given to all types of businesses. But what about tea stalls and salon owners? We understand the risks, but they are also business owners and need some respite. Either give them some relaxation or aid to support their families,” said Ve Govindarajulu, president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu.