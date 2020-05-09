Tiruchy: 168 Indians from Malaysia to arrive on Saturday, flight from Singapore cancelled

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With India staging one of its largest-ever repatriation missions for its citizens, Tiruchy International Airport (TIA) has made preparations for the Vande Bharat Mission. As per the current schedule, a flight from Malaysia with 168 passengers would arrive in Tiruchy at 9,40 pm on Saturday. This is the first flight scheduled for Tiruchy under the mission. Though the airport was also scheduled to receive passengers from Singapore on Sunday, Air India Express on Friday cancelled this flight due to administrative reasons.

A mock exercise was held to prepare the team for the Vande Bharat Mission. The airport used its own employees to assess its preparations at check-in counters and other entry points. “We held a meeting with customs, immigration, CISF and airline officials and other stakeholders to discuss the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to be followed by passengers arriving in Tiruchy. Our team is already using face masks and sanitisers. Apart from this, we also conducted a mock test on Friday to analyse our preparedness,” said TIA Director K Gunasekaran.

