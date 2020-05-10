Closing TASMAC during lockdown is wrong, charges Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Contradicting the stand of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Congress MP from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram charged that the government decision of closing the TASMAC during the lockdown was a completely wrong decision.

He argued that the TASMAC should have been open during the lockdown period.

Speaking to reporters after distributing relief materials to the public at Samayapuram near Tiruchy, the Congress MP said, "It is a completely wrong decision to close the TASMAC for 45 days. The government should have opened the TASMAC stores for at least 2 hours everyday and promoted online sales. Failing to do so only led to huge crowds in the TASMAC stores after reopening and resulted in High court ordering its closure."

He also opined that the total prohibition of alcohol is never possible and would only bring mafia back to fore, if that happens.

"The idea of total prohibition of alcohol is a failure one. No country including the USA, Iran or Saudi Arabia has been able to implement it. Making such a decision would only lead to illicit production of alcohol and mafia gangs," added Karti.

He also emphasized that these were his own opinions.

It is to be noted that, TNCC recently participated in the protest called by the DMK coalition protesting against the opening of TASMAC stores.

With the TNCC taking that stand, the Congress MP statement has come as a contrasting one.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also criticised the central, state governments for failing to provide assistance to the public. He said, "We can only diminish the spread, the virus cannot be contained totally. Public and business have faced losses and both the government have failed to provide assistance yet."