Clusters stabilising gradually, says official as Chennai adds 509 coronavirus cases

CHENNAI: As Chennai continued to drive up the number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, recording 509 of the total 669 cases on Sunday, nodal officer for Chennai, Dr J Radhakrishnan, said there was no need to worry about the numbers as the clusters were getting stabilised gradually. He also hinted that containment measures could be partially relaxed on a case-by-case basis, especially in places with apartment complexes and gated communities.

Addressing reporters here, Dr Radhakrishnan, who is spearheading the containment activities in the city, said the numbers in Chennai would continue to rise in the coming week due to increased and focused testing done by the city corporation. “The aim is to test more people and treat them, so they will not transmit the virus to others,’’ he said.

Dr Radhakrishnan said, “Many people in barricaded streets ask us why they are placed under quarantine for 28 days even when they have not contacted any patient. In these cases, we will see if only the apartment complex, where the infection has been found out, can be sealed, leaving the others on the street to resume daily life.’’



He confirmed that this relaxation may not apply to densely populated areas and hot spots, but only to areas with big apartment complexes.

More containment zones

Meanwhile, number of containment zones in the city rose to 587 on Sunday from the previous day’s 513. They include 105 in Royapuram, 95 in Tiruvika Nagar and 71 in Teynampet. More than 170 wards in the city have just 30 or fewer cases while only two wards, one in Royapuram and Tiru-Vika-Nagar each have more than 200 cases.

“We have appointed 19 doctors for special testing of vulnerable sections with an aim to reduce mortality rate further,’’ said Dr Radhakrishnan, adding that all the repatriates from Dubai have tested negative in the initial tests conducted. The mortality rate in the city has also reduced to 0.68 per cent from the earlier one per cent.

3 deaths, toll now 47

The death toll in the state went up to 47, with three more deaths reported. All of them had co-morbid conditions. According to the official health bulletin, a 74-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who was admitted in Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on May 8 and died on the same day, had contracted the infection. This came to light when his test result turned positive on Sunday.

‘Dental college has decided to test all girls in hostel’

However, a senior doctor at the hospital told Express, “The result came as positive on Saturday afternoon. The patient had co-morbid conditions and came with breathing difficulty. As per protocol, we took a swab for testing. By the time the result came, the patient had died. We had kept the body in the mortuary until the test result came.” The second victim was a 59-year-old man with diabetes and coronary artery disease from Chennai. Admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 7, he died on Sunday. The third victim was a 55-year-old man from Tiruvallur with chronic kidney disease.

Dental student tests positive

A trainee dental student at Government Dental College, Chennai, tested positive on Saturday. A student said, “She was attending clinic duty at the dental college hospital. For the last three days, she had a cold and sore throat, and she tested positive. She has been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. The management has decided to test all girls in the hostel. But, we have requested the management to test the boys also as they were attending duty with her.”

The bulletin further said all cases reported on the day were contacts of already positive patients. The day also saw 13,367 samples being tested. Besides Chennai, Thiruvallur reported 47 cases, Chengalpattu (43), Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli (10) each, Perambalur (9), Kancheepuram (8), Ranipet and Villupuram (6) each, Ariyalur and Mardurai (4) each, Theni and Vellore (3) each, and Cuddalore, Karur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Thirupathur reported (1) each.

CM offers rice to 90 thousand families

Chennai: On behalf of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK functionaries on Sunday distributed free rice bags to about 90,000 ration card holders of Edappadi Assembly constituency. In a statement on Sunday, Palniswami said, “I had requested AIADMK functionaries to offer free rice to 90,000 economically weak ration card holders in Edappadi constituency, on my behalf.”



The CM further said three-party functionaries offered the rice by maintaining social distance. Planiswami further said dry rations and monetary relief would be provided to ration cardholders across the State in the months of May and June as well.