Criminal mastermind gets bail in Lalithaa Jewellery case

Murugan's advocates stated that bail petition has been filed with the respective courts in other criminal cases booked against him, for bringing him out for better treatment of his partial paralysis.

Published: 10th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 02:23 PM

Lalithaa Jewellery heist mastermind Murugan being brought to Armed Forces camp  in Perambalur. (File Photo | EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Owing to his poor health condition, Tiruchy court has granted bail for Murugan, the main accused who masterminded the Lalithaa jewellery heist back in 2019. Murugan's advocates stated that bail petition has been filed with the respective courts in other criminal cases booked against him, for bringing him out for better treatment of his partial paralysis.

Earlier in October 2019, a gang of three burgled their way into Lalitha jewellery branch in Chathiram bus stand and decamped with 13 crores worth gold, diamond and platinum ornaments. Later during the investigation, the police team found that Murugan, a history-sheeter from Tiruvarur district might be connected with the Lalithaa Jewellery burglary case. Thus the police team started investigating the whereabouts of Murugan, Ganeshan and Suresh, who were the criminal masterminds behind the burglary.

Knowing that the police are closing on him, on October 11 Murugan surrendered himself in the Bengaluru city court. Reportedly involved in numerous burglary cases including the Punjab National bank burglary in Tiruchy, Murugan was booked under multiple cases and was imprisoned in Bengaluru prison.

"Having severe medical issues based on his request routine medical check-up was given to Murugan in the prison as well as while being in the police custody for investigation. As medical care provided in the prison is inadequate, Murugan suffered partial paralysis and couldn't walk. Considering his medical condition, a bail petition was filed in Tiruchy court recently." said, Hari Bhasker, Murugan's advocate.

He added that after hearing the arguments on Friday, bail was granted for Murugan in the Lalitha jewellery burglary case. Accordingly, a bail petition is also submitted in Tiruchy court seeking bail from Punjab National Bank case and another burglary case in Palakarai police station limit cases as well. Both the cases are scheduled to be arriving for hearing on Monday. He added that similarly, bail petitions will be filed for all other cases in which Murugan has been booked with the respective courts in the upcoming days. If bail is granted, Murugan will be brought to his home town Tiruvarur for treatment.

