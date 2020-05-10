EPS, OPS inspect ready-to-open temporary market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as all out efforts are on to commence the temporary wholesale vegetable market at Thirumazhisai within a couple of days, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday visited the shops being set up in a vast area at Thirumazhisai and directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest.

Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam inspected maps showing the arrangements of shops, the temporary shops numbering around 200 being set up there, the shed for lorries coming from various places; screening and testing facilities for the lorry drivers and workers who arrive there; toilet and basic amenities available, and the control room set up there to monitor the movement of vehicles, spraying of disinfectants on the lorries and other vehicles.

Temporary shops being set up at Thirumazhisai where a make-shift market is coming up after Koyambedu market was shut down recently | Ashwin Prasath

The Deputy Chief Minister will be visiting the spot again on Sunday. At the temporary market, retail trade will be carried out only by four-wheelers. Vegetables brought by trucks will land in Thirumazhisai market by 3 am and by 10 am the entire market will be closed. Each shop will have a 10 feet space besides 20 feet space for loading and off loading of vegetables.

Preoccupied with virus battle

Urging the Central government to keep the draft bill in abeyance till the issues are discussed with the States after the pandemic subsides, Palaniswami, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, all States are now preoccupied with fighting the coronavirus