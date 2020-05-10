Here's a list of shops that will open from May 11 after Tamil Nadu further relaxes lockdown restrictions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come May 11, Tamil Nadu will see further relaxations in the ongoing lockdown. In a statement issued on Monday, the Palaniswami government listed out additional shops and establishments which will be allowed to function in non-containment zones.

The only riders are that the shops will have to operate without air conditioners and ensure social distancing among staff as well as the customers, further adding that the premises must be disinfected periodically.

Further, the district administration has been instructed to ensure that everyone wears masks and follow Standard Operation Procedures.

According to the latest order issued by the government, these are the establishments and the timings they are allowed to function:

1. In Greater Chennai City Police limits, shops selling essential commodities like grocery and vegetables will be allowed to function between 6 am and 7 pm. All standalone and neighbourhood shops (except

barbershops, salons, spa and beauty parlours) can function between 10.30 am and 6 pm.

2. In the rest of the State, the grocery and vegetable shops can function between 6 am to 7 pm while all standalone and neighbourhood shops can function between 10 am and 7 pm.

3. Tea shops across the State will be allowed to function between 6 am and 7 pm. However, only takeaways are allowed. The shops should be disinfected five times per day and customers are not allowed to take tea either sitting or standing in the shops. The shops which fail to adhere to these norms will be closed down immediately.

4. Petrol bunks in Greater Chennai police limits will be allowed to function between 6 am and 6 pm while in the rest of the State they would be allowed to function between 6 am and 8 pm. The bunks located on State and National Highways will function round the clock.

5. All private offices in Greater Chennai Corporation limits which include construction companies and real estate developers back office can function with 33 per cent employees between 10.30 am and 6 pm. In the rest of the State, they will function between 10 am and 7 pm.

6. District Collector may decide on opening of all other standalone shops (except malls and market complexes) in corporations and municipal limits based on the prevailing conditions between 10 am and

7 pm. (barber shops, salons, spa and beauty parlours are not permitted).

Standalone and neighbourhood shops that are permitted: