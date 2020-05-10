Plea in HC to ‘free’ 400 Tamilians stuck in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the DGP to take efforts for the release of one Ganesan and 400 others allegedly detained in Sangli, Maharashtra.

In his habeas corpus petition, advocate AP Suryaprakasam alleged based on a report that the group was being illegally detained and the police were demanding Rs 3,500 each to allow them return home.