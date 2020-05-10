'Relief' for 962 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu as they return home after 45 days of lockdown

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As the first Shramik Express chugged into Tiruchy, there was relief on the face of Lokesh of Kanchipuram. From staying at a government facility in Maharashtra for 45 days, he would finally have the opportunity to meet his family. He was one of the 962 people who arrived on Sunday.

Lokesh, who was working in Solapur, said, “It was very difficult being stuck in Maharashtra as there was a high number of coronavirus cases. Our family members were worried and there was a severe shortage of essentials. It is a relief to be back. I am looking forward to meeting my family after quarantine.”

Kouslaya echoed his sentiments. She had been living at a government facility as she could not afford to stay in her rented house. “For the past 40-odd days, I lived in a facility in a college operated by the government. It is a relief knowing those times are behind us.”



Most of the returnees said they were unsure whether they would go back to Maharashtra and planned on taking a call once lockdown is lifted. Some said their companies paid for their tickets, while a few said that they paid from their own pockets.

On arrival, the workers were sent to respective districts in 30 government buses. “A total of 30 buses plying on eight different routes are being operated. The buses would drop workers in their respective districts. The drivers have been provided with all necessary safety equipment,” said official coordinating transportation. The district administration also clarified all the workers would undergo testing and quarantine in their respective districts. Villupuram accounted for 79 workers, most among all districts.

479 arrive in Salem

Meanwhile, 479 Tamil Nadu residents, stranded in Maharashtra arrived in Salem on Saturday night in 16 special buses arranged by the Maharashtra government. After screening, 452 labourers were sent to their native places and 27 Salem natives were admitted to the isolation ward.

Collector SA Raman said, “As many as 173 migrant labourers of Maharashtra who were stranded in Salem were sent back on Sunday in 16 buses. Similarly, 49 labourers of Salem stranded in Maharashtra reached Tiruchy. They will be sent once tests are negative.”