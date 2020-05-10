STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu to bear cost of transit of migrant workers with SDRF

Adequate food and water will be arranged for persons boarding special trains as these will be Point to Point trains and won’t stop in the middle.

A long journey of the working class to Uttar Pradesh started from Karnataka enroute Tamil Nadu | shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has said that it will bear the cost of transporting migrant workers with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), if individuals or the States where they are going to are not in a position to pay the cost of transit (including cost of train ticket).

The revised Standard Operating Procedure for movement of the stranded persons like migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students and other persons, issued on May 7, said, “No movement of stranded persons shall be permitted without TNe-Pass.

”With regard to the persons coming into Tamil Nadu from other States, the Revised SOP said, “Poor persons and labourers who cannot afford to have safe home quarantine, and high-risk persons who are returning from hotspots (State and cities with high incidence of COVID outbreak), should be put on compulsory institutional quarantine for 14 days i.e., till two tests turn negative.” Adequate food and water will be arranged for persons boarding special trains as these will be Point to Point trains and won’t stop in the middle.

