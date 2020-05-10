Woman who accompanied pregnant daughter tests positive

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The district administration started to treat COVID-19 patients locally from Friday even as the number of cases rose to 46. Patients hitherto were sent to Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) for treatment. The district’s 46th case, a 44-year-old woman from Kodiyampalayam in Kollidam, was admitted in Mayiladuthurai GH on Friday night. “We are ready to treat the COVID-19 patients locally in our district.

Those who test positive would be treated in the General Hospitals. Only the critical cases would be referred to hospitals in Tiruvarur,” said District Collector Praveen P Nair. According to sources, the woman had gone to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district to accompany her pregnant daughter.

The woman tested positive while her daughter tested negative. The 45-year-old woman was moved from Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital to Mayiladuthurai Government General Hospital on Friday evening, where she would continue her treatment. “The hospitals have sufficient ventilators to treat the critical cases, although most cases are asymptomatic,” said a senior health official. There were 46 positive cases so far in Nagapattinam district. 44 of them have been discharged.