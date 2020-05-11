STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

15-year-old TN girl set on fire by two men over alleged dispute with her father

The girl died in hospital on Monday morning. Sources in the hospital said since she had got 95 per cent burns, they were unable to save her.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 15-year-old girl from a village near Thiruvennainallur was allegedly burnt alive by two men linked to the AIADMK who had a dispute with her father. Police arrested the duo based on her statement. The girl died on Monday morning, a day after the incident.

According to police sources from Thiruvevennainallur, J Jayasri of Sirumadurai village was studying in Class 10. Her father K Jayabal owns two shops in the village and on Saturday night, his son Jayaraj was sleeping in one of the shops after closing it. When K Praveenkumar of the same village knocked on the door and asked for beedis, Jayaraj refused as the shop was already closed. Praveenkumar entered into an argument and attacked Jayaraj.

Jayabal subsequently took his son to the Tirukoilur government hospital for treatment. On Sunday morning, he and Jayaraj went to Thiruvennainallur police station to lodge a complaint against Praveenkumar.

At that time, villagers noticed smoke coming from his home attached to the second shop. They went inside and found Jayasri had been set afire. Immediately, they doused the fire and sent her to the Government Villupuram medical college hospital in Mundiyampakkam for treatment.

Meantime, in her statement to judicial magistrate K Arunkumar, she said G Murugan, a former AIADMK councilor's husband, and K Kaliyaperumal, AIADMK branch secretary in the area, poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Based on her statement, Thiruvennainallur police filed a case under Section 307 for attempt to murder and arrested the duo the same night.

The girl died in hospital on Monday morning. Sources in the hospital said since she had got 95 per cent burns, they were unable to save her. Meanwhile, police converted the case to Section 302 for murder and added three more sections.

Police said they also questioned Praveenkumar and found that he didn't have any connection to the girl's death. They also said the duo who had been arrested claimed that while they had a dispute with her father, they were not involved in the girl's murder. Police took some of their relatives for inquiry.

"In 2013, Murugan and his supporters attacked my younger brother Kumar with sickles and since we filed a case against them, they were angry with us. They tied the hands of my daughter and set fire to her when she was alone at home. If severe action had been taken against them at the time, this wouldn't have happened to my daughter now," said Jayabal to The New Indian Express.

District superintendent of police S Jeyakumar inspected the spot on Monday evening and questioned the neighbors about the incident. After that he told Express, "Based on the girl's statement, a case has been filed against the duo and further inquiries are going on. We have confirmed that Saturday's incident didn't have any connection with her murder. "

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Villupuram AIADMK Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp