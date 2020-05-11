STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance driver turns positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

This is the second case of a frontline worker fighting the pandemic contracting the virus in Ranipet district.

An ambulance staff talks to hospital employee. (Photo | ENS/Anil Shakya)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET: An ambulance driver has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranipet district on Monday, taking the total positive cases to 67, officials said.

"Today, we have one new positive case. He is an ambulance driver," said district Collector S Divyadharshini.

Out of the total 67 positive cases, 39 were discharged already while 28 are still under treatment at Government District Headquarters Hospital at Wallajapet and Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai, she added.

The ambulance driver had contracted the virus while transporting positive cases to hospitals. This is the second case of a frontline worker fighting the pandemic contracting the virus in Ranipet district. 

Earlier, a police constable, from Tiruvalluvar district, deputed for duty in a TASMAC liquor outlet turned positive, sources noted.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old young man, hailing from Pallikonda in Vellore district, also turned positive. He is linked to the Koyambedu cluster, officials said.

The total number of positive cases has risen to 33 in Vellore district.

