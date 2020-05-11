STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases may spike in Tamil Nadu as testing intensifies

Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the country in the number of tests conducted per million population

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu has reported 669 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 7,204 and toll to 47, of these 509 cases are from Chennai.

Meanwhile, three patients who were undergoing treatment died on Sunday. Cases in Chennai will continue to rise in the coming week due to increased testing conducted by the city corporation, said Dr J Radhakrishnan, special officer coordinating the containment activities. Addressing the media on Sunday, he said there is nothing to worry about the numbers as the clusters were getting stabilised gradually. “The aim is to test more people and treat them, so they do not transmit the virus.

Fifty new cases were reported on Sunday morning in Andhra Pradesh, taking the state’s tally to 1,980. The toll increased to 45 with one more casualty reported in Kurnool district. Between 9 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday, a total of 8,666 samples were tested, while the total number of discharged increased to 925 with 38 more people were recovered and discharged. Later in the evening, the number of recovered people increased to 68 with 30 another getting discharged from hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the country in the number of tests conducted per million population. On an average, 3,253 tests are being conducted per million as on Sunday. The state is closely followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,975 cases per million and Rajasthan with 2,033.

The Covid-19 graph in Telangana continued to climb disconcertingly for the second day on the trot, with 33 fresh positive cases being reported from the state.

Of the 33 positive patients, seven are migrant workers and the others are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. The total toll remained at 30 with no deaths being reported.

With the 33 cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 1,196 and that of the active cases to 415. As no patient was discharged on Sunday, the cumulative figure of those who have been cured remained unchanged at 751.

Two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Kerala on Saturday, both being foreign retur nees who reached the state from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on May 7 and were among the expatriates airlifted by the Centre as part of its mission to bring back stranded Indians abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the two new patients, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 505 and there are currently 17 under treatment.

“One patient from Idukki, who was under treatment, has been cured today. The two new cases are now under treatment in Kochi and Kozhikode.

They reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi- Kochi and Dubai-Kozhikode flights, respectively,” Vijayan told reporters.

“There are 23,930 people under observation in the state out of which 334 are in isolation wards of various hospitals,” he said.

The state has reported three deaths on Sunday 

