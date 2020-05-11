EPS urges PM Modi not to resume air, train services to Tamil Nadu till May 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Indian Railways is resuming passenger train operations on a small scale from New Delhi to major stations in the country including Chennai from Tuesday and planning to resume domestic flight services soon, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to start train and air services to Tamil Nadu till May 31 as COVID-19 cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend.

"I request you not to begin regular air services till May 31. We know from the media that regular train services to and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, please don’t permit train services up to May 31 in Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said while speaking at the video conference meeting with the Prime Minister today.

Requesting the urgent allocation of funds, the CM said, "The earlier release of Rs 312 crore under NHM has been utilized fully and we have submitted a utilisation certificate to enable release of the second instalment. Further, my earlier request for release of Rs 2,000 crore as Special Grant to enhance available medical equipment in the state, which was emphasised during our earlier video conference and letters may be sanctioned and released to the state immediately."

The Chief Minister's other requests included:

Additional borrowing of 33 percent above the permitted level for fiscal year 2019-20 for 2020-21 and release of pending GST compensation.

50 per cent of the 2020-21 Finance Commission grants to urban and rural local bodies. No cuts in devolution to states from the Central Budget estimates 2020-21.

An ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to procure medical, protective materials and for the movement of migrant labourers, the cost which has been borne entirely by the state government.

The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund may be made eligible to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013.

An additional allocation of food grains free of cost for all card holders, including the NPHH beneficiaries, under PMGKAY Scheme.

Early release of CMR (Custom Milled Rice) subsidy of Rs.1,321 crore to facilitate paddy procurement.

Relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed discoms.

As Tamil Nadu has a large number of MSME units with maximum labourers, enhancement of the annual credit plan target for lending to MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to Rs 1,25,000 crore for 2020-21.

A credit re-structuring package for MSME sector so that they do not have repayment obligations till December 31 December, 2020.

Fresh working capital assistance to the MSME units. A refinancing support of Rs 2,500 crore to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation through SIDBI and Commercial Banks to extend support to MSME.