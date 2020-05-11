Migrant workers will be sent to their home States within a week: TN CM   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said 9,000 migrant workers in Tamil Nadu have been sent to their home states in eight trains so far and all efforts are on to send those remaining back too within a week.

"Till that time, I appeal to the migrant workers to stay in their relief camps," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

"The Tamil Nadu government has been making coordinated efforts to send the workers who are willing to go back to their home States. This is being done with the consent of the concerned States," Palaniswami added.

The TN CM's assurance will come as a relief to many migrants desperate to get back to their families.

The New Indian Express had reported how around 60 migrant labourers from the textile-exporting city of Tirupur paid Rs 6,500 each to return to Bihar on private buses from Perumanallur on Sunday.

A police officer had said the workers who left for Bihar were the ones who protested on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway a few days ago. They were said to have been employed at Nethaji Apparel Park in Avinashi taluk.

"They approached us with their plans and we got them their ePass from the district administration. Since they were desperate to get home, we arranged two buses from a private operator to take them home. The operator demanded Rs 2 lakh for a bus and due to social distancing norms, only 30 people can travel on a bus. The migrants paid Rs 6,500 each and the buses left for Bihar on Sunday evening on a 2,400 km trip," the officer said.



