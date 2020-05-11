STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN opposition urges severe punishment for Class 10 girl's killers, EPS condemns murder

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy promised stern action against the culprits and granted Rs 5 lakh in aid to the girl's kin

K Jayabal, Jayasri's father. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to severely punish those responsible for the murder of a Class 10 girl in Viluppuram district. 15-year-old Jeyashri of Sirumadurai village near Thiruvennainallur in Viluppuram district was set afire on Sunday and died the following day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy condemned the murder of the girl who was set ablaze by AIADMK functionaries. He promised stern action against the culprits and granted Rs 5 lakh in aid to the girl's kin.

The AIADMK has expelled two of its functionaries from Sirumadurai Pudu Colony in Villupuram district -- K Murugan and K Kaliyaperumal -- who have been arrested for the murder.

DMK president MK Stalin expressed his shock on Monday in a press statement. He said the DMK will strive to get justice for Jeyashri and urged the police to take action without any bias as such incidents would be reviewed when there is a regime change.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko expressed his shock and condolences over the murder of the girl and urged that the accused be punished before the law at the earliest.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan stated in a press release that all of the accused should be arrested and remanded in prison immediately. The state government should offer proper solatium to the victim’s family and a government job to one of the members of the family, he said. The Tamil Nadu government and police should ensure that such brutal incidents are prevented in the state in the future, he added.

Tweeting about the tragedy on Monday, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urged that the accused be given severe punishment which would be a lesson for others who wish to commit such crimes in future.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condoled the death of the girl on Twitter and said that the accused should be punished at the earliest.

