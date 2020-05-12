60 migrant workers return to Rajasthan from Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: As many as 60 migrant workers from Rajasthan who were stranded in the district during the lockdown period were ferried to their native State in two batches during the weekend. While the first batch with 30 persons left on Saturday, the rest left on Sunday.

As all of them were employed at a logistics company, its management arranged private vehicles for transportation, according to sources. The Karungalpalayam police and revenue officials inspected the travel plans, disinfected the vehicles and instructed the passengers to adhere to social distancing norm.

An official in charge of the task said that in the coming days the district administration is planning to seek rail services for transportation of other migrants stranded in the district. A list of migrants, who are willing to return, is being prepared, the official said, adding that arrangements would be made for their travel accordingly.