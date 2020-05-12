798 positive coronavirus cases in Tami Nadu, biggest single-day spike

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the highest single-day spike so far, the State confirmed 798 new cases and six deaths with 538 testing positive in Chennai alone. In a disturbing trend, 63 of the confirmed cases are children below 12 years of age.



The number of total confirmed cases in the state now stands at 8,002 and in Chennai, at 4,371. All the deceased suffered from co-morbid conditions, a media bulletin said.

Four of the deaths were reported from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. A 50-year-old man who was admitted on May 6, died on Sunday. A 67-year-old woman, who was admitted on May 9, died the same day. A 32-year-old woman from Cuddalore, who was admitted on May 6, died on May 8.



A 36-year old-woman from Chennai, who was admitted on May 9 died on the same day. Another deceased was a 66-year-old woman from Chennai who died at a private hospital on Monday. A 65-year old-man from Kanniyakumaridied at the local GH on May 9.

Disturbing trend



A total of 55 per cent of cases reported in the State are from Chennai



Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones are the worst hit