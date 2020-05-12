COVID-19: Officials seek consent from workers to resume works

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: While many migrant workers are stranded in the city since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, officials of Madurai Municipal Corporation are collecting Willingness Certificates from the workers employed under Smart City Mission and other construction projects undertaken by the civic body in the city to resume their works.

According to sources, around 270 migrant workers who were employed on contract basis under the smart city mission are stranded in the city. They have been continuing to stay in the lodging facility provided by their contractors.

Following the statement by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to send the migrant workers wanting to go back to their home States on consent with the States concerned, City Engineer S Arasu said, “Of the 270 migrant workers stranded here, more than 100 workers, who are from the northern States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have opined to go back. We are making arrangements to send them home once the train service is resumed in Madurai.”