Thirunallar police station sealed after accused tests coronavirus positive

KARAIKAL: The police station in Thirunallar was sealed a day after an accused tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old bus driver accused from Surakudi village tested positive on Saturday. The police station where he was detained for over six hours was shut and operations shifted elsewhere.



“We have disinfected the station and would reopen it soon. We have moved operations to the newly built outpost police station near Lord Dharbaranyeswarar temple. It is operating with personnel from other police stations after working staff who were present during the accused’s detention were quarantined at home,” said R Ragunayakan, Superintendent of Police (North), Karaikal.

The accused had been arrested twice in 12 hours between May 8 and 9 for affray with a vehicle repair shop owner and then torching the repair shop. The history-sheeter was tested as part of the protocol before being lodged in jail. His results were positive and he was admitted to Karaikal Government General Hospital.



The accused was detained for at least three hours in Thirunallar police station after his first arrest before he was released. After he torched his adversary’s vehicle repair shop, he was again brought to the police station on Friday where he spent another three hours.



Police stated that every one of them with whom the accused engaged or contacted in those two days had to observe quarantine.