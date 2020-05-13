STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 pregnant women test positive

Out of 36 new positive cases in Ariyalur, 30 had returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai and six persons came in contact with them. They were admitted to Ariyalur GH.

Perambalur MLA R Tamilselvan presents fruit to a woman patient who discharged from the isolation ward in Perambalur GH on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Sixty-three new COVID-positive cases, including sixteen pregnant women, were recorded in Ariyalur and Perambalur on Tuesday. Fifty-five patients were discharged from Ariyalur and Perambalur GHs after recovering from coronavirus.

In Perambalur district, out of 27 new positive cases, 16 pregnant women were from localities with corona patients, and seven persons from Veppur and Valikandapuram with cough and cold tested positive. Three persons were Koyambedu returnees and a person who had returned from Maharashtra tested positive.

They were admitted to Perambalur and Tiruchy GHs.

"Out of the 16 pregnant women who tested positive, five delivered. Samples would be taken from their children." said a health official. On Tuesday, 55 people who were in isolation wards in Ariyalur and Perambalur GHs were discharged. Forty-four had returned from Koyambedu and nine women and two children came in contact with them. Later, Perambalur MLA R Tamilselvan gave them a send-off and presented them with fruits. Health officials advised them to stay isolated at home for 14 days.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
