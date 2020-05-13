Kudankulam row: CM grants aid to two cops

CHENNAI: CM Palaniswami granted financial aid to police personnel who got injured in a commotion at Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant on May 9. The workers had raised slogans demanding they be sent back home. Some workers quarrelled with the police, injuring two of them. Constable Sakthivel who suffered serious injuries would be given Rs 2 lakh while inspector Anthony Jegatha who suffered minor injuries would be given Rs 1 lakh, the CM said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
GRH sanitary worker is the 1st COVID-19 plasma donor in Madurai
Government releases truncated April WPI inflation data; reports 10.12 per cent deflation in fuel, power basket
INTERVIEW| Need national policy on migrants in COVID-19 lockdown: Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan
Vande Bharat Mission: Two flights from Kuwait, London with 349 Indians onboard lands in Ahmedabad
COVID-19: Trump presses for US schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci
Indian-origin engineer in US charged with USD 10 million COVID-relief fraud