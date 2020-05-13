Kudankulam row: CM grants aid to two cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Palaniswami granted financial aid to police personnel who got injured in a commotion at Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant on May 9. The workers had raised slogans demanding they be sent back home. Some workers quarrelled with the police, injuring two of them. Constable Sakthivel who suffered serious injuries would be given Rs 2 lakh while inspector Anthony Jegatha who suffered minor injuries would be given Rs 1 lakh, the CM said.