Testing times for students, parents

Students, teachers and parents from Tiruchy are also worried that there is not enough time to prepare for the exams.

Published: 13th May 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision to conduct class 10 board exams from June 1 has triggered fear among students and teachers. While there is a high risk of them catching the virus, there are also other concerns like study time and guidance to take into account. Meanwhile, CBSE has announced exams from July 1. Over 9.45 lakh students are to write the exams.

“Each centre roughly accommodates 500-1,000 students. Even if social distancing is enforced, students will invariable crowd before and after exam,” said PK Ilamaran of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association.

Some have suggested class 10 exam be scrapped. “Class 12 public exam scores are extremely important. Class 10 results are useful only for deciding group for higher secondary schooling,” said KM Karthik, founder of All India Private Engineering College Employees Association.

Students, teachers and parents from Tiruchy are also worried that there is not enough time to prepare for the exams. Most schools organise mock exams and revision tests, but not this time. “We usually have around three revision tests. This prepares the students. This announcement has caught everyone off-guard,” said the headmaster of a government school near Thiruverambur. Another headmaster said, “We had hoped some time would be given after lockdown and I hope students find time to study.”
However, private school managements welcomed the decision.

Not a good time, say leaders of Opposition parties

The opposition has urged to postpone the exam. DMK chief MK Stalin said holding exam now will create panic. AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and R Mutharasan of CPI also expressed concerns.
Responding to Stalin’s remark, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said buses will be arranged to transport students. Speaking to media persons at Gobichettipalayam in Coimbatore, the minister said, “Students must wear masks and necessary measures will be taken to ensure their safety. Furthermore, he encouraged them to watch Kalvi TV.

(With inputs from Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy)

