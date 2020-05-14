509 new cases, 3 deaths in TN; EPS allays fears about rising tally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 509 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday taking the tally to 9,277 and toll to 64. Once again, Chennai recorded most of the cases — 380. With the three deaths, toll in Chennai increased from 39 (including two deaths that were cross notified to other States) to 42.

“There is no need to fear,” assured Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Experts say the spread of infection will come down after an initial spurt, and this is evident from what has been happening across the globe,” he said while addressing District Collectors via video conference. “All those who have tested positive will recover soon.”

Later, attributing the spike in cases in Chennai to the adamant attitude of traders at Koyambedu in shifting their trade to a temporary market, he dismissed as baseless the allegations that the infection spread owing to the government not taking appropriate action.

Thanking all frontline workers, Palaniswami pointed out that Tamil Nadu was carrying out the maximum number of tests compared to other States.“Mortality rate in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the country (0.67 per cent), and recovery rate stands at 27 per cent. The highest number of labs are also functioning in the State. If people strictly adhere to the restrictions for the lockdown, the spread can be checked,” he said.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin released on Wednesday identified the deceased as a 41-year-old man with diabetes mellitus admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a 43-year-old man with diabetes mellitus referred from a private hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and a 48-year-old man with systemic hypertension admitted to the same hospital.