Actor Radha Ravi, kin quarantined

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Artiste Radha Ravi and his family members who came to Kotagiri in The Nilgiris recently, were placed under home quarantine. The actor had come to stay at his bungalow situated at Kaikatti village on May 10 along with ten of his family members.

Officials from the health department visited the bungalow on Tuesday morning and checked the health condition of the inmates. Sources said none of them displayed any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

However, as a precautionary measure, officials asked that they be under home quarantine for a fortnight and even pasted a sticker outside the house denoting the same. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services P Balusamy said that blood samples were not collected either from the actor or his family members.

“Our village health nurse will visit them every day and assess their health. If they display symptoms of COVID-19, we will collect samples from them,” he added.