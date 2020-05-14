Couple killed by kin over property dispute

By Express News Service

KARUR: A couple was brutally murdered by relatives over a property dispute in Karur. A special team has been formed by the SP to nab the three men believed to be involved in the murders. Renganathan (37) of Thillai Nagar in Rayanur was an air-conditioner mechanic in Karur. He was married to Deepika (28) a few years ago. They had a three-year-old daughter. A few months ago, the family moved into a new house at Manavadi Ayyampalayam in Velliyanai.

Hearing the child crying endlessly in the wee hours of Tuesday, neighbours arrived at Renganathan's house and found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Velliyanai police were informed and they immediately rushed to the spot and began investigating after sending the bodies to Karur GH for postmortem. SP R Pandiarajan visited the spot and formed a special team to catch the murderers. The team is led by DSP Sugumar.

Police sources said, "Renganathan's grandmother Papammal had transferred her property in both her daughter Kannammal and Rani's names. Rani's sons Parthiban, Gowthaman and Praveen had kept pestering and torturing Kannammal and her son Renganathan in a bid to grab the property. Due to the previous enmity over the property issue, Renganathan's cousins Parthiban, Gowthaman and Praveen murdered Renganathan and his wife Deepika at their house using billhooks and escaped."

Velliyanai police have filed a case and are further investigating.