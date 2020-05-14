STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fruit vendors, traders want Cecil Thomas back as Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner

Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the collector regarding the issue.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Fruit sellers and traders submit a memorandum to Tirupathur district MP Sivanarul demanding steps to reinstate Vaniyambadi municipal commissioner Cecil Thomas.

Fruit sellers and traders submit a memorandum to Tirupathur district MP Sivanarul demanding steps to reinstate Vaniyambadi municipal commissioner Cecil Thomas.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Two days after Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) Cecil Thomas damaged fruits, vegetables and toppled pushcarts on LC Road in the town for alleged violation of lockdown restrictions, two of the affected fruit sellers and traders urged Tirupathur district Collector MP Sivanarul to take steps for his reinstatement to the business hub.

Thenmozhi and Sathiya, the fruit sellers, accompanied by leaders of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu C Krishnan (district president) and Madeswaran (district secretary) met the district collector on Thursday.

They stated that they had realized their mistake and wanted the officer back to the municipality.

"He was telling us not to put up stalls and sell fruits in the place for three days. Without understanding the seriousness, we continued to sell fruits. Initially, we felt bad but later realized that he did it for the welfare of the people only," Thenmozhi said.

Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the collector regarding the issue.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Cecil Thomas had been a good officer, he worked hard fighting against coronavirus day and night. In a fit of rage, he had thrown off the fruits and vegetables. But we want him back," said Krishnan.

Cecil Thomas, municipal engineer holding additional charge of the commissioner, courted controversy after he damaged fruits and vegetables on LC Road on Tuesday as a video clipping went viral on social media, with many demanding stringent action against him.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission shot off notices to him and the Commissioner for Municipal Administration and flayed the officer of taking the law onto his hands, resulting in vandalism.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Municipal Administration transferred him out of Vaniyambadi without assigning any posting.

The officer, on Wednesday, apologized to the affected vendors and provided them 25 kg rice as a compensation for the loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaniyambadi Cecil Thomas lockdown vegetable market
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp