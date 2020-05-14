Fruit vendors, traders want Cecil Thomas back as Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Two days after Vaniyambadi Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) Cecil Thomas damaged fruits, vegetables and toppled pushcarts on LC Road in the town for alleged violation of lockdown restrictions, two of the affected fruit sellers and traders urged Tirupathur district Collector MP Sivanarul to take steps for his reinstatement to the business hub.

Thenmozhi and Sathiya, the fruit sellers, accompanied by leaders of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu C Krishnan (district president) and Madeswaran (district secretary) met the district collector on Thursday.

They stated that they had realized their mistake and wanted the officer back to the municipality.

"He was telling us not to put up stalls and sell fruits in the place for three days. Without understanding the seriousness, we continued to sell fruits. Initially, we felt bad but later realized that he did it for the welfare of the people only," Thenmozhi said.

Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the collector regarding the issue.

"Cecil Thomas had been a good officer, he worked hard fighting against coronavirus day and night. In a fit of rage, he had thrown off the fruits and vegetables. But we want him back," said Krishnan.

Cecil Thomas, municipal engineer holding additional charge of the commissioner, courted controversy after he damaged fruits and vegetables on LC Road on Tuesday as a video clipping went viral on social media, with many demanding stringent action against him.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission shot off notices to him and the Commissioner for Municipal Administration and flayed the officer of taking the law onto his hands, resulting in vandalism.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Municipal Administration transferred him out of Vaniyambadi without assigning any posting.

The officer, on Wednesday, apologized to the affected vendors and provided them 25 kg rice as a compensation for the loss.