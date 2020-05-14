Our MPs were humiliated by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam: DMK leader TR Baalu

By IANS

CHENNAI: The DMK Parliamentary Party Leader and former Union Minister TR Baalu alleging that Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had humiliated a team of Members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday, threatened to take up the issue with the Parliament Privileges Committee.

In a statement issued here late Wednesday night, Baalu said that a group of DMK MPs - Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Tamizhachi Thangapandian - had been to state Secretariat to meet Shanmugam to submit one lakh petitions seeking COVID-19 relief.

Baalu said that Shanmugam insulted the MPs by not even extending the basic courtesies and was focussed on watching the television without listening to our plea to take action on the one lakh petitions. As the television volume was very high, Veerasamy had requested a staff of Shamugam office to reduce the same but the latter prevented the same, Baalu alleged.

Baalu said that Shanmugam declined to commit any timelines on the action to be taken on the petitions and forgetting that he was the Chief Secretary of the state and the MPs were representatives of over one crore people in a loud voice said "This is the problem with you people."

Baalu alleged that despite that when requested to take quick action Shanmugam said you can tell the media whatever you want to say.

A senior DMK leader Baalu condemning Shanmugam the allegedly insulting the MPs said the matter will be taken up with the Parliament Privileges Committee if official does not express regret for his behaviour and tender an apology.