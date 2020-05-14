STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools to give fee concession for wards of cops

iTen private schools in the district have agreed to give fee concession for the wards of police personnel from the coming academic year in recognition of their services during lockdown.

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Ten private schools in the district have agreed to give fee concession for the wards of police personnel from the coming academic year in recognition of services rendered by police personnel during the times of COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Nathan Rajagopal said that, prior to the imposition of the lockdown, he approached many education institutions requesting them to give fee concession for the wards of police personnel. In response, ten schools expressed willingness to do; some institutions offered up to 50 per cent concession in fee, he said. The department believed several more schools would come forward in the coming days.

Welcoming the move, a policeman from Thirupattur sub division said, "This concession is a recognition of our hard work." Seconding him, another policeman from Devakottai sub division said that the move would reduce his financial burden. Many of the 1,500 police personnel in the district would benefit from this, he said.

A correspondent of one of the schools said that, when the police department approached the school with the request, the school management could not deny it. The schools grew over the years because of the people, including the police personnel, believed in them and admitted their children there. Assisting them in times of need is a responsibility, the correspondent said.

Another school correspondent said that their school had announced fee concession for the wards of frontline workers. "Police personnel can avail themselves of the fee concession by submitting a bona fide certificate obtained from the office of the SP." he said.

The schools

  • Oxford Matriculation Higher Secondary Schools in D Pudur and Surakulam
  • Oxford Primary School in Sivaganga
  • Chellappan Vidya Mandir International School in Karaikudi
  • Seventh Day Matriculation HSS in Manamadurai
  • Global International School in M Kovilpatti
  • Sambavika HSS in Sivaganga
  • Schools of St Joseph Education Trust in Manamadurai
