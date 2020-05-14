Tamil Nadu offers paid quarantine for returnees

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: With the onus to quarantine returnees falling on State governments, those coming back to Tamil Nadu will henceforth have the option of isolating themselves in a hotel. About 550 passengers returning to Chennai from New Delhi by the Rajdhani special train will be the first to be offered this optional paid facility. The decision was taken after there were complaints of inadequate facilities at government-run centres.

“The returnees can quarantine themselves for 14 days in a hotel or government shelter, until PCR tests are conducted,” a government official said. “Those opting for paid quarantine can choose from hotels, ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 2,500 a day. The list of hotels under the programme and the rent are being finalised.”

Those who cannot afford the paid quarantine can still use the Corporation shelters. According to official sources, over 1.17 lakh natives of Tamil Nadu are stranded in other States, and have registered to return home. In addition, about 65,000 Tamils are stranded abroad. The decision was also taken because it’s impossible to quarantine all returnees at government facilities.

At present, as many as 4,401 patients have been quarantined at hospitals and more than 35,000 at government-run shelters. Earlier, the government asked the railways not to operate any trains to Chennai. However, the railways allowed for booking of train tickets between Chennai and New Delhi. Sources said the Rajdhani special is likely to get cancelled after its second run on May 15.

State takes up responsibility

The State had asked railways to quarantine passengers on their return. But, it decided to arrange the facilities when the railways turned down its request.