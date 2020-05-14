Tiruvannamalai reports 23 fresh COVID cases, highest spike in single day

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI/CUDDALORE: The district reported 23 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest recorded increase in a single day till now.With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 128. The new cases list includes 12 males and 11 females aged 8-70 years, with an eight-year-old girl from Vandavasi being the youngest, according to collector KS Kandasamy.

While 13 of them were admitted to the government district headquarters hospital in Cheyyar, 10 of them were admitted to Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital, official sources said. They belong to Vandavasi, Cheyyar, Navalpakkam, Vengalathur, Thellar, Kilkodunganallur, Sattuvanthangal, Nadukuppam, Malayampuravaedai, Tiruvannamalai town, Nedungampoondi, Ganganandhal, and Kellur, sources said.

All the 23 persons entered Tiruvannamalai district from Chennai, including the Koyambedu market, and from other districts and states. They are among 4,542 persons who have come from other places between April 30 and May 11 and were quarantined at COVID-19 care centers, the official sources added.

2 cases in Cuddalore

Two more cases, including a cross notification case from Chennai was reported in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, taking the district toll to 413. As per the official data, 311 patients have been kept at isolation wards.

