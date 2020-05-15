12-member panel to study impact of virus on education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has formed a 12-member panel to study potential impact of pandemic on the upcoming academic year. The panel, an order issued on Thursday said, will be responsible for understanding and addressing academic issues by integrating and leveraging technology and other facilities to ensure wellbeing of students.

The panel will study the impact of early closure of schools, late commencement of academic year, and find ways to make up for the lost time. It will identify teaching and learning gaps and roll out an action plan to address them. The panel will submit a report to government within 15 days. The expert panel will be headed by Commissioner of School Education Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan.