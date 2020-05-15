‘Clarification on stranded Class 10 students on May 19’

By Express News Service

ERODE: The government will issue a clear statement regarding class X students who are stranded outside hometown due to unavailability of transportation, on May 19,” said Minister for School Education K A Sengottaiyan.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Thursday, the minister said that, due to the lockdown, many students could not return to their homes. “On May 19, a clear statement on efforts taken will be issued after discussing with Chief Minister Palaniswami,” he added. Sengottaiyan said that the decisions to conduct board exams was taken by the chief minister after discussing with experts.