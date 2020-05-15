MK Stalin slams CM for blaming Koyambedu traders for crisis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for blaming the Koyambedu market and traders there for the spike in cases. DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday stated in a press release that the AIADMK-led government had failed to plan ahead of complete lockdown.

The lack of adequate security arrangement measures (in the market) and the administrative negligence was the root cause for the spread, he said. He further urged the Chief Minister to offer `5,000 to families of those who have lost jobs. Interestingly, AIADMK’s ally PMK also made a similar demand. It wanted the government to offer monetary assistance to workers in the unorganised sectors. The DMK and its allies also alleged that Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had humiliated elected representatives when they went to submit petitions of the public suffering due to the lockdown.