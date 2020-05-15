Next round TASMAC hearing on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TASMAC management on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it would limit the number of tokens issued to 70 per hour and to 500 persons per day, if allowed to reopen the liquor outlets. After hearing lengthy arguments over reopening the liquor shops, the Court on Thursday adjourned the plea to Friday for the State government to file affidavits.

A full bench, with Chief Justice AP Sahi, Justices Vineet Kothari and PN Prakash, has been constituted exclusively to hear the case. TASMAC said the Central government through an order on May 1 had permitted the sale of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco with certain conditions during the lockdown. The State government undertaking also cited a Delhi High Court order which observed, ‘It appears that transit of alcohol from home to home would have to be in the same manner and style as the transit of cash between banks and ATMs’.

TASMAC, however, admitted that there was crowding at certain outlets since they were reopened after 41 days. It further argued that the Madras High Court can not order the closure of outlets since the Supreme Court itself declined to close down the shops and ordered for the provision of supplying liquor through online mediums.

Meanwhile, the petitioners alleged that opening the outlets now will lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases which are already on the rise. During the course of the arguments, the Chief Justice also sought clarification whether the petitioners are expecting the court to impose total prohibition in the State. The Court after recording submissions posted the matter to Friday for the State to file affidavits on the issue.

Right to privacy

Making Aadhaar mandatory for liquor purchase amounts to a violation of the right to privacy as per judgment of a constitutional bench of Supreme Court, said TASMAC in its counter.