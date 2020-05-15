STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Next round TASMAC hearing on Friday

TASMAC, however, admitted that there was crowding at certain outlets since they were reopened after 41 days.

Published: 15th May 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover

A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TASMAC management on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it would limit the number of tokens issued to 70 per hour and to 500 persons per day, if allowed to reopen the liquor outlets. After hearing lengthy arguments over reopening the liquor shops, the Court on Thursday adjourned the plea to Friday for the State government to file affidavits.

A full bench, with Chief Justice AP Sahi, Justices Vineet  Kothari and PN Prakash, has been constituted exclusively to hear the case. TASMAC said the Central government through an order on  May 1 had permitted the sale of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco with certain conditions during the lockdown. The State government undertaking also cited a Delhi High Court order which observed, ‘It appears that transit of alcohol from home to home would have to be in the same manner and style as the transit of cash between banks and ATMs’.

TASMAC, however, admitted that there was crowding at certain outlets since they were reopened after 41 days. It further argued that the Madras High Court can not order the closure of outlets since the Supreme Court itself declined to close down the shops and ordered for the provision of supplying liquor through online mediums.

Meanwhile, the petitioners alleged that opening the outlets now will lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases which are already on the rise. During the course of the arguments, the Chief Justice also sought clarification whether the petitioners are expecting the court to impose total prohibition in the State. The Court after recording submissions posted the matter to Friday for the State to file affidavits on the issue.

Right to privacy
Making Aadhaar mandatory for liquor purchase amounts to a violation of the right to privacy as per judgment of a constitutional bench of Supreme Court, said TASMAC in its counter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TASMAC
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp