No insult meant to DMK, I am just a govt employee; says Chief Secy Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after DMK leaders alleged they were ‘insulted’ by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam when they met him to submit one lakh petitions collected from the public suffering due to the lockdown, the State’s top bureaucrat has denied the claims. “I am just an ordinary government employee, and have no intention to insult Leader of Opposition MK Stalin or the DMK parliamentarians who met me Wednesday,” he said.

In a media statement, Shanmugam said he had forwarded the petitions to the CM’s special cell, and directed officials to segregate them and forward to relevant departments. A DMK delegation led by former minister and party veteran TR Baalu called on Shanmugam on Wednesday at the Secretariat.

“Despite the hectic schedule due to COVID-19 related works, I agreed to meet them at 5 pm. They arrived when the Union Finance Minister was making announcements, so I asked the Finance Secretary to make notes and met the team.” Shanmugam said a group of 15-20 people brought the petitions in big bundles to his chamber. “I was alarmed to see so many people, not following social distancing.”

“They started taking photos and videos. I requested them not to do so but they did not stop. I promised to take appropriate action, but Baalu wanted to know how many days it would take to send the petitions to officials concerned. I explained that we are minimally staffed due to the pandemic and hence, the exact date cannot be specified.”

“When Baalu asked if he could convey to Stalin that because of less staff, a date could not be specified, I told him not to put it that way but to tell him that action would be taken on the petitions. When Baalu reiterated that he would convey what was said earlier I told them in English: ‘The problem is with you people; you don’t understand our difficulties. You can convey whatever you wish to the press and media’”.

The Chief Secretary also denied the charge that he was looking at the television while talking to them.

Bundles, videos and no social distancing

Shanmugam said a group of 15-20 people brought the petitions in big bundles to his chamber. “I was alarmed to see so many people, not following social distancing. They started taking photos and videos. I promised to take appropriate action, but Baalu wanted to know how many days it would take to send the petitions to officials concerned.”