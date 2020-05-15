OPS welcomes Central schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday issued a statement welcoming the Self Reliant India Scheme and other measures introduced by the Centre to combat the pandemic. Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the measures were well thought out and had covered a range of sectors to provide timely relief and stimulus to revive the economy.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “imaginative and fiscally sustainable set of measures,” and hoped for further relief measures.