Take no further action against portal editor: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the Coimbatore police from taking any further action against D Andrew Samraja Pandian (39), founder and chief executive of ‘SimpliCity.com’, against whom an FIR was filed for allegedly publishing false news. A single judge passed the order while admitting a petition from Andrew seeking to quash the FIR registered on April 22.

The complaint alleged that the petitioner violated regulations by publishing two stories on his website. While one news story reported a protest by medical students and trainee doctors at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital over lack of food, the second one highlighted complaints from Coimbatore residents regarding pilferage in ration shops during the lockdown. The judge said that any further action will be subject to final orders to be passed on the petition.