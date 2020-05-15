STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNSCB tenements at high risk

With 148 residents testing positive, concerns arise over cramped and highly populated living areas in colonies 

Published: 15th May 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 148 residents living in various slum clearance board tenements have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns about containment. With most tenements being congested and highly populated, the risk of spread remains alarmingly high. This includes 25 in Kannagi Nagar, 8 in Kothavalchavadi, 9 in Ezhil Nagar, and 5 in Semmenchery. Two residents, including an octogenarian woman, have died.   

While the city corporation is currently focussing on slum dwellers, to avoid mass spread, TNSCB resettlement colonies are also at danger and need attention, say experts. “Even while walking on our narrow corridors or stairs, we brush past several others. Social distancing is a luxury that we cannot afford here,” said Tamilselvan T, a resident of Perumbakkam, where over 13,000 families live in 20,000 houses.
None of these tenements in Perumbakkam were build with such a pandemic or isolation in mind. The G+7 buildings with single-bedrooom houses, and narrow stairs and corridors, accommodate around 768 people in each block. There are at least five confirmed cases here -- three in the ‘G’ block and two in other blocks.  
Ram Gopalakrishnan, an infectious diseases expert with Apollo Hospitals, recommends reverse quarantine in such situations. “It’s time we change from universal quarantine to quarantining just the elderly and high-risk people in these areas. Plus wearing masks must be mandatory, even inside homes as the space is very limited.”  

“COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the gaps in the existing public housing programmes, that focus on concretizing informal settlements rather than addressing the root issues of congestion and access to basic amenities,” says policy researcher Vanessa Peter. When contacted, Slum Clearance Board official said that they were rigorously disinfecting the tenements.“Infected blocks are disinfected twice a day, others once a day,” an official claimed.

“We have assigned lift operators in each block to ensure people do not step out unnecessarily. The recovery rates here are very encouraging though. Of the 148, so far 46 have recovered.” Officials add that the government, too is doing its best to help the residents of these tenements afloat.

“Many of us here are daily wage labourers, and are out of work now,” says a resident of C-block. “We are dependent on the government to feed us through this time of crisis, and we do not get exactly what we want.” Responding to these complaints, officials say they have been mobilizing groceries and food supplies for the residents.

“On some days we give grains, other days we give oil,” says an official. The latest consignment to reach here was 10 trucks of pumpkins. “Each house got a pumpkin,” says a resident. No rice, no dal, just pumpkin. Well, when life gives you pumpkins...

‘Rigorous disinfection’
Slum Clearance Board officials said that they were rigorously disinfecting the tenements. "Infected blocks are disinfected twice a day, others once a day," an official claimed.

