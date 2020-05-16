CM assures support to MSME sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Friday said his government is ready to extend all possible support to revamp the small and medium scale industries during the COVID-19 crisis. He also said dedicated clusters would be created for medical, defence, textile, electric vehicle and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sectors.

Addressing the representatives from Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), CII and entrepreneurs at Secretariat, the Chief Minister said an expert committee headed by retired RBI governor C Rangarajan has been constituted to recommend the required measures to rebuild the economy.

“A team headed by Chief Secretary comprising industrialists from countries, including as Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and USA, and government officials also been constituted to attract investment from outside.”