Government not blaming traders, says Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying DMK president MK Stalin’s charge that CM Palaniswami was blaming Koyambedu traders unnecessarily for the virus spread, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said there was no need for the government to blame anyone since it had been taking all efforts to prevent the virus spread.

Asked if the government’s decision to close the Koyambedu market was a belated one, the

Minister said, “The government can not ignore that the market caters to a large number of people and about 5,000 metric tonnes of vegetables would have rotted if we closed the market suddenly. Now we have shifted it to Thirumazhisai.”