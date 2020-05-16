STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rescued woman reunited with family after 2 years

A 32-year-old woman with psychological issues and found living on the streets when lockdown was enforced has been reunited with her family after two years

Published: 16th May 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Corporation officials with the help of the NGO and police rescued around 125 destitute persons living on the streets in the city after the lockdown. (Photo | Express)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 32-year-old woman with psychological issues and found living on the streets when lockdown was enforced has been reunited with her family after two years. The reunion took place thanks to the efforts of the Corporation and the Renwal Foundation NGO.

Corporation officials with the help of the NGO and police rescued around 125 destitute persons living on the streets in the city after the lockdown was introduced. After being rescued, they were housed in the Rajah Serfoji Government Arts College auditorium. Many of them received haircuts and provided facilities to bathe. Food was arranged for them with the help of sponsors. "Of those rescued, a 32-year-old woman found near Karanthai was very aggressive,"

said M Rajasekaran, assistant executive engineer of the Corporation and nodal officer of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). She was looked after well and received counselling for her psychological issues. As her condition improved, a week ago, she recalled the name of her village. She also spoke about her husband, son and daughter.

Officials verified her statements by visiting the village near Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district. On Thursday, they along NGO volunteers took her in a vehicle after getting an e-pass and dropped her off at her house. "Her 16-year-old son who is appearing for SSLC and 11-year-old daughter - a Class 6 student - and her husband were happy with the reunion," said Rajasekaran.

He said of the 85 persons still in the shelter, 16 have psychological issues. After the lockdown is lifted, they would be produced before the appropriate authorities then handed over to a home for mentally-ill destitute persons in Thanjavur. Some in the shelters are even cooking their own food, as they show signs of recovery. Films are screened every evening for their entertainment, officials said.

"We have already dropped off 17 persons from the shelter who wanted to go back home," Rajasekaran said. Once the lockdown is over, there are plans to house the remaining persons in a community hall on Chelliammankoil Street in Karanthai, owned by the Corporation. "We are also sending a proposal for building another shelter for the urban homeless," Rajasekaran said. A shelter is currently functioning in the Manambuchavadi area. Besides, the shelter for attenders of inpatients at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital built under NULM is ready for opening, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp