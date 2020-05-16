Stranded labourers return to Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as 52 stranded labourers returned to Vellore in the last two days after languishing in plantation estates in neighbouring Karnataka. According to A Vincent Ramesh Babu, block development officer (BDO) of Anaicut, “Fifty two migrant labourers employed in plantation estates in Karnataka returned to Vellore district on Thursday and Friday.”

A group of 32 tribal labourers, including 17 women, employed in a plantation estate in Hassan district of Karnataka returned to Anaicut on Friday. Of the 32 labourers, three were from Nimmiyampattu in Tiruvannamalai district. On Thursday night, another group of 20 labourers, including five women, returned to Vellore from Chikmagalur district of Karnataka. They had been suffering without wages in the estate since the lockdown was enforced in March.