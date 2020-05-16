STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tally crosses 10K mark; pandemic cases double within a week

The fifth death was a 34-year-old man, a native of Ramanathapuram, who died at the Thoothukudi GH.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a banana stem mask, which he claims is more environment friendly than the other ones available, to prevent virus spread, in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With 434 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday. Five deaths were reported, taking the toll to 71. With 310 cases, Chennai continued to dominate the list. Six persons who returned from Maldives, 40 from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat, and one from Karnataka who returned to Tamil Nadu have tested positive.  

Over half the total cases -- 5,946 out of 10,108 -- are in Chennai. One person died in Thoothukudi and four in Chennai. All of them had co-morbid conditions. Two of the deceased -- a 53-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man -- died at the RGGGH in Chennai on Friday. A 57-year-old man died at the Omandurar hospital and a 61-year-old at the Stanley hospital also succumbed to the virus.   

Of the 71 deaths in the State, 48 were in Chennai. Officials have confirmed that the 32-year-old who died at RGGGH is the youngest in the State to succumb to COVID-19. He allegedly had chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, and died of respiratory failure, two days after being admitted to the government hospital.  

The fifth death was a 34-year-old man, a native of Ramanathapuram, who died at the Thoothukudi GH. Sources say the deceased was working as a driver at a fish processing unit in Chennai. He had recently returned home by lorry, without obtaining a travel permit. He was admitted to hospital on May 11, and tested positive on Thursday. He too died of breathing difficulty.

The onslaught continuing unabated in Chennai, nodal officer J Radhakrishnan said the civic body will distribute 50 lakh reusable masks to slum dwellers within its limits. “Totally, 26 lakh people in slums will be given reusable masks. We have identified 650 informal settlements,” he said.  

The city corporation has devised a special plan for Royapuram zone and has identified ten worst affected streets. “Vulnerable people from these spots will be shifted to community halls and quarantined,’’ Radhakrishnan said. Chennai currently has 684 containment zones with 117 in Thiruvika Nagar, 102 in Royapuram, 72 in Teynampet and 60 in Kodambakkam.

“Cases have reduced in six to seven zones and in Kodambakkam and Valasaravakkam, the cases were mostly related to the Koyambedu cluster. Here, we have been giving the people Kabasura Kudineer and herbal drinks,’’ the officer said. He said cases were stabilising in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Tondiarpet and Teynampet and the civic body has put special officers to monitor the zones.

“The virus is spreading because people in the containment areas meet other people. Everyone must strictly wear a mask,’’ added Radhakrishnan. He said that 80 per cent people in the COVID care centres do not have symptoms while Chennai has now tested close to 70,000 people. So far, 16,000 migrant workers have been sent back home by special trains.

Meanwhile, 1,091 people who have returned to Chennai from other places were screened. Nine including one from Maldives have tested positive so far. As of the cases on May 14, Royapuram has 747 active cases, Kodambakkam has 741 and Thiruvika Nagar has 504. While Tamil Nadu had just 5,409 cases on May 7, the numbers have doubled in the last eight days, thanks to the Koyambedu cluster.  
On Friday, 13 districts including Chennai reported fresh cases, Chennai and its neighbouring districts Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had more cases when compared to other districts.

Chengapattu 20 cases, Kancheepuram 11, Tiruvallur 21, Theni and Madurai six cases each, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai three cases each, Perambalur two, Dinduga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar one case each. These are excluding people who tested positive after returning from other States and abroad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp