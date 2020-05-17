STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Balu, Maran taking things to extreme’

Retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam has expressed dismay at the charges levelled by former Union Ministers TR Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran against Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:11 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam has expressed dismay at the charges levelled by former Union Ministers TR Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran against Chief Secretary K Shanmugam. The duo had alleged that the State’s top bureaucrat insulted and humiliated them when they met on May 13 to submit 1 lakh petitions collected from the public affected by the lockdown. 

Expressing concern over Baalu and Maran initiating a privilege motion against the Chief Secretary in the Lok Sabha, Devasahayam, in a statement here, said: “ This is taking things to the extreme. This is not the time and place to settle political animosities or score brownie points through civil servants.

” The retired IAS officer also said, “DMK leadership would do well to ponder over and repair the damage done to the administrative morale of the government servants at this hour of grave crisis.” He also said by not giving a deadline for taking action on one lakh petitions, Shanmugam had indeed given extra respect to the people’s representatives by entertaining such a voluminous bunch of papers during a disaster.

Stalin copying State govt’s programmes: Min
Chennai: Stating that DMK chief MK Stalin was unable to “digest” the “efficient” handling of Covid-19 crisis by the State, Official Language Minister K Pandiarajan on Saturday charged the opposition leader with copying the programmes of the  government. Referring to the recently launched DMK programme Ondrinaivom Vaa, the Minister said, “The successive AIADMK governments have been resolving people’s problems by receiving petitions from them. Now, the DMK chief has started copying it,” he said

