Pregnant woman from Dubai tests COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Karaikal recorded its second COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 26-year-old pregnant woman who returned from Dubai for delivery tested positive.

The woman and her husband arrived in Karaikal on May 13 and opted for paid quarantine in a hotel. The couple has been shifted to Karaikal GH.

"The couple is asymptomatic. We have isolated her husband as he is a primary contact. We have informed the officials in Chennai as the couple stayed in Chennai for a while," said K Mohan Raj, Deputy Director Of Health services (Immunization) in Karaikal.

The couple had stayed in a hotel in Chromepet in Chennai for three days. Health officials sent samples for her first test which turned out to be negative.

Then, they travelled to Karaikal on May 13 by car. The woman tested positive during her second test. The car driver and some of the people who worked at the hotel are also under observation.